A CAR has beeen stolen after a burglary at a residential property in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Around 1.30am on Saturday (July 17), the offenders entered the property in Little Ings in Hawes through a secure door, stealing a set of car keys from a kitchen cupboard and making off with the occupant’s light blue Audi RS3.

This vehicle was later found abandoned on the A650 near Bingley.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the Hawes area in the time leading up to the incident and/or for anyone who may have seen the stolen vehicle."

If you have any information which could help the investigation please call 101, press option 2 and ask for 1931 Quita Passmore, or email: quita.passmore@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police reference number: 12210161716