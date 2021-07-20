THE cause of a fire over two weeks ago at Burger King in York is still under investigation.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (NYFRS) were called to an incident at Burger King at Clifton Moor Retail Park on Stirling Road at 2.41pm on Thursday, July 8.
Crews revisited the scene on the following day to launch their investigation.
In the latest update available from NYFRS, emergency services told The Press that the fire was not being treated as suspicious.
NYFRS said the roof was completely destroyed by fire while 60 per cent of the building was affected.
Eye witnesses at the scene reported seeing "huge billowing plumes of smoke" and "flames were covering a large section of the roof".
