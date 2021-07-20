POLICE have confirmed that a motorcyclist died in a collision on Sunday on the B1222 between Sherburn in Elmet and Cawood.
The rider of black Suzuki motorcycle, a 29-year-old man from Hull, was travelling from Cawood to Sherburn-in-Elmet at about 12 midday when he was involved in a collision with two other vehicles travelling in the opposite direction - a white Ford Fiesta and a grey Seat Leon.
The motoryclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries and are assisting police with their enquiries.
Officers from the North Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Investigation team are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed something, but who they haven’t yet spoken to.
They’d also like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any dash-cam footage which may have captured something prior to the collision.
If you have any information that could assist the investigation, email Laura.Cleary@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk on the Major Collision Investigation team or call 101 quoting reference number 12210162540.
