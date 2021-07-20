POLICE have issued CCTV after almost £100 worth of alcohol was stolen from a shop in Thirsk Market Place on two separate occasions.
The incidents happened both Friday June 4 and Saturday June 5, when a man entered the Wine Rack shop in the area before taking bottles of alcohol and leaving without paying. The stolen alcohol amounted to £98.96 in value.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may have information that could help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 733 MITCHELL or email Elliot.Mitchell@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12210134861 when passing on information.
