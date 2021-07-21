YORK is the best city in the North of England for a hen do, a new study has found.

In a search to find the best places for a hen-do in the UK, the research by Ginger Ray and Whispering Angel found York landed sixth place on the list.

It narrowly beat Newcastle, which came in seventh place, and Leeds, in tenth place.

The researchers used Trip Advisor data to consider everything from bottomless brunches, vegan and gluten-free dining options, the number of group activities on offer and hotels with spa facilities.

York won credit for the best brunch options as well as the number of vegan and gluten free options on offer at restaurants and cafes compared to other cities.

York was also placed within the top five in the index for live music.

The city also has 595 group activity options choose from.

Tanya, a hen goer in York this summer, explained why she chose York as their destination of choice.

Tanya said: “We were looking for a location that wasn’t too far from home as the hen is from Holmfirth but also striking the balance of somewhere we don’t visit often.

"We were all in agreement that there’s so much to see and do in York and it’s a huge bonus that the city isn’t too big so it will be easy to explore! We know firsthand how brilliant the atmosphere can be too."

It comes weeks after The Press spoke with bride-to-be Alice Eason and her hen party.

The women, aged between 25 and 27, enjoyed eating and drinking at some of York's bars and restaurants including Turtle Bay and Tabanco by Ambiente in Walmgate.

"It's very busy and it's lovely," said Alice. "People are very welcoming, helpful and knowledgeable."

Hen parties and stag do events have caused controversy in the city in recent years following spates of anti-social behaviour.

In September 2019, Leader of City of York Council Cllr Keith Aspden vowed to tackle the “challenges” that hen and stag parties bring to the city centre.

The Council was set to work with police, ambulance services, businesses, Make It York, York BID and other organisations.

At the time, Cllr Aspden said the rising number of bars and restaurants, as well as York’s popularity as a stag and hen party venue, causes a conflict between residents and visitors.