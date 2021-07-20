WEEKLY Covid case rates in York and both North and East Yorkshire have seen a steep increase, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England shows that York's rate has increased by 36, taking it to 475.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 122 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 16,408.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 51, taking it to 514.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 433 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 39,986.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 53, taking it to 573.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 243 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 23,623.
Across the UK, a further 46,558 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,519,602.
