IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five karate images from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?
1971: Visiting Malton Karate Club, national champion Andy Sherry demonstrates the Yoko Geri – an attacking side-kick – to members and Scarborough visitors. This was the second visit by Mr Sherry, a member of a Liverpool club, to the Malton training rooms in the Band Room, Maltongate.
Next up...
BURTON STONE KARATE CLUB 1987: The Burton Stone Community Centre karate trio – Aidrian Sarginson, Saffron Bellamy and Jamie Mathes.
SELBY GOUKI KARATE CLUB 1983: Pictured, black belt holders at Selby Gouki Karate Club from the left: Colin Lincoln, Tony Howley, Mick Pearce and Graham Haywood.
ST PETER'S CHURCH HOUSE, NORTON 1984: Pictured during a session at St Peter’s Church House, Norton – Left: Andrew Steeper, demonstrates a roundhouse kick with the aid of student Karl Farrell.
YORK'S KUGB CLUBS 1988: Three York karate clubs joined forces to win trophies at the North East Open Championships in Sunderland. York’s karate elite are pictured left to right: Eric Stubbs, Mick Douglas, Mike Sawyer, Arnie Gomersall, Ian Tate and Mell Davies.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.