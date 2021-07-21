WOULD-be cyclists are being invited to try out an electric bike before they buy - with a minimum £300 discount for those who take up the offer.

City of York Council has been awarded £133,040 from the Department for Transport to enable York residents to try an e-cycle while they consider their options, with no obligation to buy.

The E-Cycle Switch scheme has now been launched and is open to anyone who lives, works or studies in York.

Participants can borrow an e-cycle for a trial up to seven days, after which they will be eligible for a £300 discount off e-cycles at participating bike shops.

The shops involved are Cycle Heaven, Get Cycling CIC (inclusive e-cycles), Electric Transport Shop, and Giant.

Participants can also use their discount at Halfords once they’ve completed their trial.

The scheme includes an offer for people with disabilities or mobility issues to trial an inclusive e-cycle suited to their mobility and accessibility requirements.

Residents, students and commuters are being offered a £300 discount after a seven-day trial.

Job seekers or newly-employed people can enjoy a £600 discount, and a 28-day trial, while participants requiring inclusive e-cycles are being offered £800 off the price, and a seven day trial.

See the website for further details of eligibility.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport said: “E-cycles present a great option for those not yet confident to cycle regularly and those considering cycling for those longer commutes and journeys.

"This trial will empower residents to make an informed decision before considering whether or not an e-cycle is right for them, and to get a taste of this unique and enjoyable way to get around.”

How can I take part?

Sign up for your free e-cycle trial via the iTravel website. Your chosen bike shop will then be in touch to make sure the e-cycle is just right for you and to arrange your e-cycle collection date. Apply here.

Try

Collect the e-cycle from your chosen bike shop and try it out for free.

Buy

There is no obligation to buy an e-cycle, but after your trial is complete you will be entitled to a £300 discount* on a new e-cycle from our participating retailers.

*Some residents may be eligible for a larger discount.

To find out more visit: http://www.itravelyork.info/e-cycle-switch.