THE team behind a York housing development are in the running for national award.

The construction team at a housing development in Fulford is amongst the first to be recognised as a regional winner in a national construction excellence awards scheme launched by housebuilder Persimmon Homes.

The Germany Beck development, is one of 31 across England, Scotland and Wales shortlisted in the Persimmon Homes Construction Excellence Awards launched this year.

Scott Waters, managing director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We want to celebrate the people who take personal ownership of their work, taking genuine pride in the homes they hand over to our valued customers.

“The Germany Beck development is a large site of more than 655 new homes which also features our sister brand, Charles Church. Under the leadership of senior site manager, Andy Mann, he has built a great team and are committed to delivering on quality and care.”

Group construction director Andrew Fuller said: “Over the past two years Persimmon has undergone a comprehensive review of operations, resulting in the introduction of ‘The Persimmon Way’ – a national framework for construction and customer care quality which is transforming the business.

“These awards will identify those site teams that have embraced The Persimmon Way and demonstrated initiative and outstanding management skills, encouraging everyone involved on their development to excel.”

Key to the implementation of The Persimmon Way was the appointment of a team of Independent Quality Controllers (IQCs), who assess every single plot under construction at key stages and only allow work to continue if Persimmon’s higher standards have been met.

These IQCs, together with senior management and directors, will consider site management teams across a rigorous set of criteria and only those that exceed the highest quality standards will be nominated for Persimmon’s Construction Excellence Awards.

Each of the 31 nominated teams now compete to be named top of their division before overall gold, silver and bronze winners are announced by Persimmon Group chief executive Dean Finch.