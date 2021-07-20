THIS is the moment when clubbing returned to York for the first time since the March 2020 lockdown.

Crowds looked ecstatic at midnight in Kuda nightclub with the city's own DJ Jason Riley on the decks.

Speaking ahead of the event, Henry Glennon, general manager at Kuda on Clifford Street, predicted an atmosphere "like New Year's Eve every hour".

So how did it go?

Henry revealed: "Incredible night last night all round at Kuda, amazing to see customers in and enjoying themselves safely once again.

"Our team really enjoyed being back in the swing of it and we are looking forward to more to come."

It comes over a year after venues like nightclubs, theatres and cinemas - as well as gyms and the hospitality industry - were ordered to close on March 20, 2020.

All photos taken by Emris Media. Clubbers dance at Kuda nightclub in York.

"For now, at least physically, we need to keep people apart," the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

But those days are over with July 19 - or 'Freedom Day' - marking an end to all legal limits on social contact. Clubbing is back.

New rules from Autumn

Full vaccination will be a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues with large crowds from the autumn, according to the vaccines minister.

Nadhim Zahawi encouraged businesses to “use the NHS Covid pass in the weeks ahead”, adding in the Commons: “We will be keeping a close watch on how it is used by venues and reserve the right to mandate if necessary.

“By the end of September everyone aged 18 and over will have the chance to receive full vaccination and the additional two weeks for that protection to really take hold.

“So at that point we plan to make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

“Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient.

“Any decisions will of course be subject to parliamentary scrutiny and we will ensure that appropriate exemptions for those who have genuine medical reasons of why they can’t get vaccinated, and I’m clear we will always look at the evidence available and do all we can to ensure people can continue to do the things they love.”