THE North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is spearheading a new nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the many heritage railways across the UK.
Collaborating with over 35 other organisations across the country, the six-week campaign aims to shine a spotlight on not only the important work heritage railways do with regards to conservation, education and research - but highlight how they have all been affected by the pandemic.
Chris Price, general manager at NYMR, said the team are "optimistic and excited" about the summer ahead.
"We want to do all we can to raise awareness of every heritage railway across the country and the challenges we face", Mr Price added.
NYMR is teaming up with a host of other famous heritage railways including The Bluebell Railway, Crich Tramway Village, Severn Valley Railway and Snowdon Mountain Railway.
The six themed weeks throughout the campaign will be heritage, education, volunteers, family, sustainability and future.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.