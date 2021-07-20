The G20 countries have provided £2.4 trillion of subsidies to fossil fuels producers since 2015.
We have heatwaves of 50ºC and many deaths in western Canada and the US, and catastrophic loss of life in flooding events in Europe. And still decision makers and governments sit there twiddling their thumbs while charlatans pretend nothing is happening and the Arctic changes rapidly beyond all recognition, disrupting the jet stream and weather across the northern hemisphere.
We can tackle climate change but only if we get real and stop pretending that it is enough to dabble here and there. We need serious and measured pathways to a zero carbon future (City of York Council is drawing up such a pathway) and we need an end of subsidies to fossil fuels.
Christian Vassie, Wheldrake, York
