While I truly sympathise with some of the countries struggling to survive, we can only pour so much money into their economies.
Just how much of the foreign aid money we give goes to the people who actually need it? The populace get next to nothing while the rulers are are rubbing their hands in glee.
It’s high time that we cut back drastically or even stopped because don’t forget, the money we donate, we’ve had to borrow. Who pays the interest? Have a guess.
Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York
