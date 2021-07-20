FAMILIES are being invited to explore York like never before by tracking down fun characters on a new augmented reality trail.

Buzz About York is a family-focused interactive challenge with AR characters at various locations around the city centre until September 30.

The magical and beautiful creatures have taken up residence in the city as part of the York BID's new York Quest AR mobile app which ties in with its Buzz About York summer project designed to help the city's bee population thrive.

The trail encourages families into the city to find a series of characters who are hidden near the flower planters and bug hotels which are part of the Buzz About York floral scheme.

Once people have discovered a character there is a fun interactive element to enjoy, as well as an opportunity take a photo and share on social media.

The York Quest app is free to use and is available on Google Play Store or App Store.

This is the third trail on the York Quest App following on from successful Christmas and Spring trails. The app will soon feature a year-round activity trail with a permanent cast of famous York characters to find.

Carl Alsop, operations manager at the BID said, “This trail reflects our Buzz About York project where we have filled the city centre with bee-friendly flowers and pollinator fact files. It’s a fun and free activity to keep young people busy during the summer holidays, and they can also learn about pollinators along the way.”

York is now home to the nation’s biggest bee-friendly floral display after businesses came together to fill more than 200 planters.

As part of the project there are also Bug Hotels shaped like iconic York buildings, a wild flower meadow in Exhibition Square, a giant bee deckchair, bee umbrellas at the Coppergate Centre and an educational shop wrap.