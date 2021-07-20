THREE more Covid deaths have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the three further deaths recorded at the York trust take the total for the pandemic to 599.

There have been 23 more Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across the country, a further 73 people who have tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in England to 87,888.

The dates of death range from July 8 - 19.

Their families have been informed.