UPDATED 3.25PM: The road is now clear and traffic has returned to normal.
THE road near a popular garden centre is currently partly blocked after a crash.
Corban Lane in Shipton by Beningbrough is partially blocked due to an accident near to Plainville Lane - the turn-off for Browns Nurseries.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect possible delays.
