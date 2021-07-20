A LEADING food business has launched a recruitment drive in a bid to attract apprentices.

Karro Food Group is recruiting for up to 12 apprenticeships initially, with the roles open to people of all ages but particularly school leavers and young people.

The pork processing company is holding two open days at its Malton headquarters at Hugden Way, on Friday, July 23, at noon and 6pm and Saturday, July 24, at 10am and 1pm.

Karro employs about 1,100 people and slaughters, butchers, cures, processes and packs a range of products from fresh cuts of pork to cured gammons.

There will be presentations about the role and career opportunities, with a site tour and Q&A session to shed light on the Butchery Apprenticeship Standard which is available at levels two and three.

Apprentices will learn the skills and knowledge to become an expert butcher, as well as about meat standards, commercial aspects of meat processing, traceability, auditing practices and customer requirements.

Cathy Lafferty, human resources director, said: “We’re extremely proud of our apprenticeship programme here at Karro.

"We believe the scheme offers young people a way to achieve industry recognised certification whilst also being able to work full time and earn a great income.

“By starting a career with Karro people will be fully supported by our own highly specialised in-house butchery teams as well as receiving expert training on our 18 month structured programme."

She added: “This is provided by our training providers who are extremely successful in helping our apprentices grow both personally and professionally, with many of our apprentices going on to achieve UK awards for expertise and commitment.”

Attendees should arrive at reception to sign in and bring ID with them.