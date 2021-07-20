YORK has been the most popular staycation location over the past twelve months, according to new research.
Data analysed by Call Brian, said to be the UK’s only automated accident management company, showed that York was the top ‘hotels in’ location search over the past year, with a monthly average of 40,500 searches.
Two other northern cities occupied second and third spots, with Liverpool and Manchester both delivering an average search volume of 33,100, said a spokesman.
He said ‘staycation UK’ searches had also jumped by 70 per cent and ‘last minute holidays UK’ by 92 per cent from January to May 2021.
The research echoes data published in March by OnBuy.com which revealed that York, with its Minster, cobbled streets dating back to the 14th century – most notably The Shambles - and the beauty of the River Ouse, was the UK’s most searched location for a city break.
The city was ahead of Bath as the most popular UK city for a holiday this year, with Perth taking third place.
