A GOURMET celebration of food which put a North Yorkshire market town on the map has unveiled this year's headline chefs.

Organisers of the Malton Food Lovers Festival are preparing to welcome visitors back to its free-to-attend event for the twelfth year.

Fuelled by popular demand, the festival will run over three days from August 28 to 30 for a giant celebration which is expected to attract enthusiasts from across the country.

MasterChef Champion 2021, Tom Rhodes, will headline Saturday, while Benoit Blin, from Bake Off: The Professionals will be sharing his patisserie expertise on both Sunday and bank holiday Monday.

MasterChef Champion 2021 Tom Rhodes

The 2021 festival will also host a lively producers’ market with street food from around the globe as well as celebrity chef talks, tastings and demonstrations from the country’s finest culinary talent, live music, and family entertainment.

Kitchen manufacturer, Kutchenhaus, will be designing a brand-new chef demonstration space for the occasion, with appliances supplied by brand partner AEG to serve as the focal point of the festival.

To make the comeback of the Food Lovers Festival even greater, Visit Malton will also blend in the treasured Harvest Food Festival, which previously took place in September.

Benoit Blin, from Bake Off: The Professionals

Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Visit Malton, said: “We’re thrilled to be officially given the green light to host the festival this year. We’ve missed the Malton Food Lovers Festival dearly as it really holds pride of place in our calendar.

“This August, we’ll be back and better than ever with our biggest festival yet – three days of delicious treats, fantastic entertainment and Yorkshire’s finest chefs and talent. What more could you ask for?”

Malton is accessible via public transport, with train services from York and Scarborough, as well as being on the Coastliner bus route. The Festival Park & Ride is available at each entrance to Malton from the A64 with a free shuttle bus service to the event.

Cars can also park at Wentworth Street and Water Lane Car Park in the town. Both the Park and Ride sites and the town facilities have disabled parking available.

Stallholders can now register their interest in attending the Malton Food Lovers Festival on the Visit Malton website.

To find out more about the Malton Food Lovers Festival, please visit: www.visitmalton.com.

Visit Malton is run by the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate. For more than a decade, Visit Malton has organised and hosted a calendar of foodie events that has seen tourists and businesses flock to the town, championing local produce and artisanal delicacies which has firmly cemented its status as Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

Now in its twelfth year, the Malton Food Lovers Festival is the jewel in the Malton crown, serving as its focal point in the events calendar. The festival sees chefs and talent from Yorkshire and beyond join locals and visitors alike to celebrate the very best of the region’s food and drink.