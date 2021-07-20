UPDATED 2.30PM: Traffic is now easing after the earlier accident and the road has reopened.
REPORTS are coming in of a crash partially blocking a main road.
There are reports of a crash on the M62 in the East Riding Of Yorkshire with the westbound carriageway partially blocked with queueing traffic due to accident between junction 35 for the M18 Interchange and junction 34 the A19 Selby turn off.
As of yet it is unclear which lanes are blocked, however traffic is very slow and drivers are being warned to avoid the area if at all possible.
