POLICE officers in York have teamed up with a number of sports clubs in the city to help engage with young people and keep them on the right track.

Officers from York Neighbourhood Policing Teams yesterday (July 19) marked the start of a new partnership with sports club York City Knights and three community rugby league clubs in the area - Heworth, Acorn and The New Earswick All Blacks.

York Neighbourhood PC, Ryan Innes, said: “We know that a lot of young people have a negative perception of the police which creates a barrier in coming forward to report crime or to seek advice and support.

"Through attending training sessions and community activities with local sports clubs we hope to build connections in a more informal setting, showing that we are approachable and giving confidence to anyone who may feel they need help.

“Rugby League is built on the foundations of respect and we must tap into this ethos and extend that same respect into the wider community. Research has shown that kids involved in sport or other out of school activities, are less likely to be involved in anti-social behaviour or crime, so why wouldn’t we encourage and support this.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering with four fantastic clubs who do so much good work in the community, giving many young people the opportunities to learn and develop in these sports. Moving forward we hope to continue building the initiative, working with more clubs and hopefully producing a joint activity scheme with the York City Knights.”

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing teams will join the Knights on their summer activities programme and will visit local clubs each week as part of their training sessions working with the youth teams and community coaches.

Michael Lumby, chairman of Acorn Rugby Club, said: “I do believe that we may have lost a lot of talent over the years, when young individuals have chosen the wrong path in life and clubs may have not been aware of their situations.

"However, something like this could help them on the right path if approached in the right manner from all concerned parties.”