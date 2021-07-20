FAMILIES are being urged to stay safe at the seaside following a rise in emergency calls to the coastguard.

With school children in England breaking up this week for their Summer holidays, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Her Majesty’s (HM) Coastguard calling for swimmers and beach goers to be aware of the risks.

In Summer 2020, the two emergency services combined saved the lives of 54 children and teenagers - of those lives saved, 64 per cent were aged 12 or under.

Meanwhile RNLI lifeguards also came to the aid of another 12,344 under-18s between June and September 2020.

Now Claire Hughes, director of HM Coastguard, warned that the coastal emergency services have already seen an increase in 999 calls.

"Last year we had our busiest-ever summer on record, with 13,493 incidents from the start of June to the end of August," she said.

"And, despite the variable weather this June, we responded to 3,981 incidents - up from 3,536 in June 2020 - so we’re expecting it to be another busy season.

"We want everyone to enjoy the summer around our coasts and take home only happy memories. The sea can be dangerous, so we’d ask everyone to help the emergency services by taking safety seriously.

"If you do see someone in trouble, don’t delay, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard and we’ll send our teams and emergency services partners to help, day and night."

The RNLI and Coastguard have since launched a new animated TV advert to help young children understand how to stay safe at the coast.

The RNLI sees a big increase in the number of incidents in the sea involving children and teenagers during the school Summer holidays.

The RNLI and Coastguard's summer safety advice:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about.

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.

Children should be supervised at all times and people of all ages should avoid swimming alone.

RNLI Water Safety Lead Nick Ayers, speaking on the lives saved last summer, said: "All of these people did the right thing by choosing to visit a lifeguarded beach and because of that, RNLI lifeguards were able to use their skills and training to safely rescue those in danger.

"If you find yourself in trouble at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Nick added: "Always visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.

"We want people to enjoy the coast but urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency."