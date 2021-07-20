WORK has started on a £23m development of 90 homes near York with the first buyers expected to move in during summer 2022.

Beal Homes has begun groundworks for its development at St Mary’s View in Beverley, East Yorkshire, which will offer two, three and four-bedroom homes, as well as three-bedroom bungalows.

Almost 600 potential buyers have already registered their interest in St Mary’s View which is close to Beverley’s Westwood pasture, a popular walking spot and home to the town’s racecourse and golf course.

The start of works on the 7.3-acre site, off Poplars Way, about a mile from the town centre, is expected to generate further interest in the development.

Househunters are being urged to join the registration list to be invited to the sales launch later this year.

St Mary’s View follows the success of Beal’s fastest-selling development, which is also in Beverley. The 55 homes at St John’s Fold, close to Beverley Minster, were snapped up within 12 months.

Sue Waudby, Beal sales and marketing director, said: “The beginning of work on site signals to homebuyers that they will soon have the opportunity to secure a new luxury Beal home close to the heart of Beverley.

“Developments of this size in a location such as this, very close to the Westwood and a short walk to Beverley town centre, are extremely rare and we are confident St Mary’s View will be in high demand.

“Beverley offers a quality of life and range of attractions and facilities that is very difficult to beat anywhere and its appeal is growing all the time.”

Beal construction director John Goodfellow said: “We’re excited to be on site with another development in Beverley following the success of St John’s Fold.

“We’re working with our long-established supply chain within the region, including several contractors who worked on St John’s Fold, so this will deliver a significant economic boost as well as creating much-needed new homes for local people.”

The groundworks are being carried out by East Coast Construction, based in Brandesburton, East Yorkshire.

East Coast Construction managing director Phil Reed said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this project by Beal Homes and look forward to working with our client to support the delivery of high-quality housing for the local community.

“We’re delivering a full groundworks package at the St Mary’s View site, installing all the main roads and drainage system, as well as foundations for the first 12 houses, in preparation for Beal’s own teams starting work on site by mid-September.”

Earlier this year Beal was awarded a coveted five-star rating by the Home Builders Federation – one of only four housebuilders based in Yorkshire to earn the status.