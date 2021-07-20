YORK-based charities and community groups are encouraged to apply for a new cultural and social wellbeing grant scheme, with funding of up to £50,000 available.
York CVS, Make it York, and City of York Council are supporting initiatives which help isolated people to interact with their communities by creating more opportunities involving creativity, culture or have greater access to learning and employment.
Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “These grants will build on the city’s extraordinary work to tackle isolation during lockdown and support mental health across the city, whilst giving an uplift to our amazing voluntary sector as it emerges from the pandemic.”
Funding is intended to support projects such as forming groups for “befriending local under 65s who are feeling lonely”, or to enable more people to join a fishing club.
Helen Apsey, head of culture and wellbeing at Make It York said: “The last round of grant funding saw us support everything from dance classes, choirs to crafting workshops, creative writing sessions and virtual theatre.”
Deadline to apply is August 3 via www.livewellyork.co.uk.
