POLICE have now arrested a wanted Selby man that they had issued multiple appeals to locate.
James Sebastian Thomas was wanted on warrant after he failed to appear at York Crown Court in 2019.
Following multiple appeals to locate him, the 29 year-old has been arrested.
He is now in police custody.
