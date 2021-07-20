A POPULAR North Yorkshire venue has announced the cancellation of this year’s 'Summer Show' to ensure safety of audience and cast members.
Scarborough Spa "regretfully" announces the cancellation of this year’s event.
Due to a number of issues in ensuring the safety of both the cast and audience members means that the performances of 'Movies Meets The Musicals' cannot go ahead as planned this summer.
Scarborough Spa and Tony Peers Productions said they would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of the show.
A spokesperson for the venue said: "The safety of our staff, cast and audience remains the venue’s top priority and we look forward to hosting Tony Peers’ Production of Snow White later this year."
Ticket holders for ‘Movies Meets The Musicals’ will be issued with an automatic refund within seven-10 working days.
However, the Scarborough Spa Orchestra’s Summer season remains unaffected and will go ahead.
Further information can be found on the Scarborough Spa website at: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk
