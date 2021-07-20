A HOUSEKEEPER in York has received a prestigious award for 20-years of service at the care firm.
Debbie Richardson, who works at Mulberry Court in the city, has received a Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 20 years.
Fiona Christie, general manager at Mulberry Court, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Debbie. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.
“I speak for all of us here at Mulberry Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Debbie.”
Debbie, now head housekeeper at the home, started at Barchester in July 2001 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and I am delighted Debbie has achieved this milestone.
“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
