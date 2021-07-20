FIREFIGHTERS were called out to reports of a sink hole.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 7.35pm last night (July 19) to a house in Greenshaw Drive in Haxby.
A spokesman for the service said: "Both appliances from Huntington attended reports of a sink hole close to a domestic property.
"On arrival, crews confirmed this was washed out soak-away measuring a foot square.
"Crews cordoned the area off with incident tape, filled the hole in with gravel and gave advice to the owner."
