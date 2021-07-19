TICKETS for Kuda nightclub's first big club event since the first lockdown have sold out.
Henry Glennon, general manager at Kuda on Clifford Street, has secured a talented line-up of DJs to bring the party spirit back to York after months of restrictions.
York's Jason Riley will be on the decks with DJ Ryan Wilson in the Hawaiian themed Tiki Bar.
Throwing his prediction of tonight's atmosphere into the mix, Henry said: "I'm thinking midnight on New Year's Eve. It's going to feel like New Year's Eve every hour of tonight. It's going to happen the whole week as well.
"As soon as they come in it will be that perfect moment that clubbing's back."
Those attending the Freedom Day event and all upcoming events will not have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test or vaccination to enter.
Meanwhile masks will not be compulsary but those who choose to wear a mask can do so.
Henry said: "It's a personal choice on masks. That's the same for our staff as well."
Regular cleaning will be taking place while the ventilation system in the building, which dates back to when smoking was allowed in venues, is described as "state of the art" by Henry.
He added: "We're offering track and trace on the front door. In regards to staff we're doing full Covid checks."
