A Londoner's trip north will last months longer than he expected after he caused an accident on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire
Jamie Johnstone, 37, was arrested at the scene and sent in custody to Harrogate Magistrates who sent him to Hull Prison for 24 weeks.
The 37-year-old from Thorne Terrace, Nunhead Grove, Southwark, shouldn't have been on the roads at all as he was banned.
Magistrates said he had driven a considerable distance and given false details to the police, as well as blatantly disregarded court orders.
Johnstone pleaded guilty to careless driving on the A1(M) at Catterick, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, obstructing police and breaching a suspended prison sentence imposed for failing to give a blood sample when suspected of drink or drug driving in London in April.
A charge of taking a vehicle in London without the owner’s consent on July 7 was dropped by the CPS.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.