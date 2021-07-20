A NIGHTCLUB operator has signed a ten-year lease on a prominent building in York.

Rekom UK has agreed the lease with York property companies, Grantside and North Star, securing the long-term future of the former Kuda nightclub in Clifford Street.

The operator recently announced it was recruiting for 40 new staff for the venue.

The 23,282 sq ft Grade II listed building was acquired from BAE Systems Pension Fund earlier this year and also houses the York Dungeon attraction, which has now reopened.

Grantside founder and CEO, Steve Davis, said: "It’s great news that we have been able to ensure the future of this nightclub venue in York, and help the night time economy in the city. This site has been traditionally well used and this deal will bring it back to use for people to enjoy.”

Rekom UK, formerly Deltic Group, operated from the venue before going in to administration. The venue, formerly known as Gallery nightclub, rebranded as Kuda in 2012 following a £750,000 refit.

Grantside was established in 1993 and has delivered over £750 million worth of real estate across the UK, and was relaunched earlier this year with a focus on its approach of honesty, integrity and trust in delivering spaces and places in its developments. As part of the relaunch its website has been fully updated – www.grantside.com

North Star has various major development sites in York including the former Gasworks site on Heworth Green where work has start to transform this large brownfield site into a vibrant new community of over 600 homes.