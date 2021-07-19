A WOMAN had to be cut out of her car after a crash with a tractor.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 10.06am today (July 19) to Harrogate Road in Leathley near Harrogate.
A spokesman for the service said: "Harrogate appliances responded to a collision involving a tractor and a Nissan Juke.
"The Nissan ended on its roof with the woman driver being unable to free herself, was suspended by her seatbelt.
"Firecrews stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the driver who showed no visible signs of injury.
"She was given a precautionary check at scene by ambulance crew."
