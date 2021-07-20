FOR those with chronic health conditions, Boris Johnson's so-called 'Freedom Day' means anything but freedom.

As the Government lifts all legal restrictions on social contact and the world reopens, people who deal with chronic health conditions are left feeling "conflicted".

It comes after one York mum told how she will continue to live her life with a compromised immune system after July 19.

For York poet and photographer Lauren Ruddock, life in the new normal has been "terrifying" - as someone who not only has fibromyalgia and other chronic pain conditions but social anxiety too.

Lauren told The Press: "I feel fairly conflicted about 'freedom day' to be honest. It hasn't been easy for me during the pandemic, lockdowns and all the restrictions.

"I've struggled with social anxiety since I was at school. I've had to work really hard continuously to manage it and front up to it, which has been terrifying with my chronic illnesses.

"I know we need some steps towards going back to a level of normality, but I think it needs to be slower.

"I became mask exempt due to severe migraines and now without the mask wearing being mandatory it is scary in enclosed places like on public transport. For me, I try not to be judgemental on what others choose to do and everyone will have their reasons for their own decisions and I respect that where possible.

"My support network, which is made up of family, a few friends and others I know, are at the moment the only people I am prepared to have contact with which isn't at a social distance.

"My chronic illnesses mean I struggle with energy levels and other things (fibromyalgia amongst others) so I limit my activities anyway."

Lauren added: "I do think that we need to keep digital aspects that we gained in the pandemic, as it's great for accessibility but I am conscious of the digitally excluded."

In a message to other people with chronic illnesses, Lauren said: "It's your decision in what you do. If you don't feel safe, then please don't feel you should risk it."

Heworth mum Luci Jakeman has been through the pandemic as a sufferer of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, otherwise known as ME/CFS.

While two of her children are now adults, Luci's youngest daughter just turned six and has been attending school in her bubble.

Luci with her daughter, pictured above.

Describing her health condition, Luci said: "It's very similar to long Covid which I deal with on a daily basis.

"Covid wouldn’t kill me. It’s very unlikely that it would kill me but it would make my health conditions seriously worse, I could probably end up bed bound. At the moment house bound is bad enough. For us it’s following safe practices."

She added: "We’ve been very lucky with her [daughter's] school, there have been very few cases and the parents and teachers of that school have come out straight away. My daughter’s bubble hasn’t burst in the whole 16 months.

"We’ve just tried to be as careful as we could."

Luci says she has been left worried by the decision to lift restrictions at a time when "the numbers are rising".

In the latest available data from the Office for National Statistics, a total of 183 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending July 9 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – up 68 per cent on the previous week.

It is the highest total since 205 deaths in the week to April 30.

Luci said: "We've been cooped up at home. My husband's work have been brilliant so he's working from home permanently. We've got good friends who are happy to come up and stand in the drive.

"It does worry me. As the numbers are rising and I do realise it has been so difficult for everybody these last 16 months and people have been stuck indoors and I can understand they want to go out and do their own thing and just get back to normal.

"Everyone’s just got to do what’s right for them. For us it’s keeping everything in place.

"You can only do what you can yourself to keep yourself and your family safe."