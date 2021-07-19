THE Met Office has issued its first amber 'extreme heat' warning for parts of the UK as temperatures continue to soar over the coming days.

Here's what you need to know.

Where will the warning cover - and for how long will it remain in place?

The warning – which is similar to those issued when heavy rain or snow is forecast – covers a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England, and will remain in force until the end of Thursday.

It is the first time the warning has been issued since the Met Office said last month that it would launch weather warnings for extreme heat after a record-breaking number of heatwave deaths were recorded in England last summer.

Temperatures are expected to reach 33C in some western areas later this week, with high 20s and low 30s expected elsewhere.

What have the Met Office said?

Chief operational meteorologist at the Met Office, Steven Ramsdale, said: “The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week.

"Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focuses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.

“There’s a continuing risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons but most areas will stay dry until later in the week.

"Temperatures should begin to fall for most areas heading into the weekend, with some more unsettled conditions looking to develop.”