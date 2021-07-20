ONE of York city centre’s oldest streets is launching a new traders association to promote the street to residents and tourists.

A new heritage trail has also been created to encourage visitors to spend time in the area and explore it.

Organisers of the Goodramgate Traders Association, which will be launched at 6pm tomorrow evening at the nearby historic Bedern Hall, says it promises a new beginning for businesses, thanks to funding from City of York Council.

They say it will help businesses in this part of the city to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic in positive ways, with a self-help approach that will provide independent retail, local food and drink and other experiences in the historic core of the city, close to York Minster and other key attractions.

The association plans to involve local traders in creating a strategy to promote the characterful street to York residents and visitors alike, said association chair Zoe Sinclair, of Ambiente Tapas Restaurant.

“Goodramgate is home to a vibrant mix of nearly 100 independent local businesses and has a strong community feel, with the history and heritage of York’s oldest street as the backdrop to an eclectic and unique mix of shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants,” she said.

“We want visitors to discover Goodramgate and locals to rediscover this unique part of our city with its mix of old and new.”

She said member businesses would benefit from a forum in which to share ideas and create working partnerships, which would provide representation at meetings with key organisations, and have a say in the developing character of the area.

Part ofthe plans for the launch has been the creation of a new Discover Goodramgate Heritage Trail by Roger Lee, of Bedern Hall.

The family friendly map is designed to help visitors not only discover Goodramgate but also to encourage them to spend time and explore the area.

“We invite all traders from the street to join us tomorrow to learn how being a member can benefit their business so that we can work together for the benefit of the community of Goodramgate and surrounding area,” said Zoe.

Businesses interested in attending and joining the association should contact goodramgatetraders@gmail.com

*Goodramgate run from the northern tip of King’s Square to Monk Bar on the City Walls. The street was first recorded in about 1180 and many mediaeval buildings survive on it, including Lady Row, a mediaeval Grade I listed terraced building which dates back to the 14th century.