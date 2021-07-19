YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased slightly - as further cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by two - taking it to 439.7 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate - which stands at 399.6 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 107 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 16,286.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 39, taking it to 463.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 446 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 39,553.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 39, taking it over 500 to 520.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 255 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 39,950 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,473,477.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment