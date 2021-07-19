A NIGHTCLUB in York is set to reopen after a £300,000 facelift.
Popworld in George Hudson Street, is reopening its doors for the first time fully since lockdown began in March 2020, and says everyone can once again indulge in the likes of S Club 7, Destiny’s Child, Ed Sheeran, and Joel Corry.
As part of the new design there's a neon graphic design wall, more booths, a new bar, and a photobooth been installed.
A spokesman said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be opening back up, this time bigger and brighter than before.
"The last year has been so hard on all of us, so we’re really looking forward to getting the tunes pumping, the cocktails flowing, and the good times going once more.”
The club will mark its relaunch with a series of events, including the popular club nights WKD Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, and Club Classics nights opening Sunday – Thursday from 10pm – 3am; Friday 9pm – 3am and on Saturdays 4pm – 3am.
The venue is hosting a Grand Launch Event on Friday, July 23.
