Pictured above, playing in the John Smith's Mixed League in 2001, the Golden Slipper's 'A' team.
Next up...
BRIGADIER 2002: Back, from left: Julie Coyle, Michelle Britton, Karen Richardson, Carole Layne. Front: Freda Metcalfe, Roz Kerr, Sue Lowery.
GREEN TREE ‘A’ TEAM 2001: Back, from left: Mike Harrison, Kevin Pallister, Steve Ellis, Pete Race, John Holtby. Front: Colin Hodges, Rich Beddows, John Bovingdon.
RAILWAY INSTITUTE 2002: Back, from left: Maureen Tindall, Janet Parker, Rosie Blower, Dot Haines. Front: Dot Osborne, Denise Fahey, Irene Taylor.
SHEPHERDS SOCIAL CLUB 1999: Back, from left: Keith Jones, Greg Robinson, Mick Wilsden, Kevin Walton, Barry Nicholson. Front: Lee Carter, Rod Thompson, Dave Gibbons.
