The case of North Yorkshire paedophile John Peter Noble will spur on efforts to make the internet safer for children.
Children's charity NSPCC believes it is another example of how sex offenders can make online life dangerous for youngsters.
An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Noble thought he had arranged to meet and sexually abuse a four-year-old girl and this demonstrates the significant threat he poses to children.
“The fact that offenders like Noble can use the internet as a tool to indulge in their abhorrent desires proves the need for stronger legislation and regulation of online tech sites.
"The NSPCC will continue to lobby the Government to ensure the proposed Online Safety Bill is not only robust and effective, but has the safety of children at its heart.”
Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111. Adults can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk
