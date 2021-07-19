A MEAT spillage has caused a build up of traffic on a major road in North Yorkshire.
There has been a large spillage of meat products on the A64 in the Huttons Ambo area, between York and Malton.
North Yorkshire police are now on the scene - but traffic is extremely heavy in both directions.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Please avoid the area while we work to get it cleared up."
🚧 There's been a large spillage of meat products on the A64 in the Huttons Ambo area, between York and Malton.— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) July 19, 2021
We're at the scene, but traffic is extremely heavy in both directions.
🚨 Please avoid the area while we work to get it cleared up. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bdw7IrEL3U
