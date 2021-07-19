YORK has been ranked as the UK’s sixth friendliest city in a recent poll.
Park Dean holiday resorts, a UK holiday park operator, revealed the top 50 UK towns and cities which have the greatest sense of community.
York scored 335 points out of a possible 474 in the overall community index score.
This was based on five factors which together determine the sense of community within the city- happiness, safety, and number of local businesses, community activities, and Facebook group pages.
York had the same number of local businesses as Edinburgh, the top city, and Bournemouth, Cardiff, Brighton, Glasgow and Northampton all with 998.
York scored higher happiness ratings than Edinburgh, Oxford and Glasgow, and had the same number of Facebook groups as Oxford with 97.
York had the second highest crime rate out of the top six, with 6,173 reported crimes compared to Edinburgh’s low rate of 124.
Although Bournemouth had over 1,000 more reported crimes than York, it had a marginally higher happiness rate at 7.7 compared to York’s 7.5, landing it in the fifth place.
