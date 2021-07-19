YORK's newest restaurant has been forced to close by the 'pindemic' - less than a week after it opened its doors.
Nola in Lendal has signs on the doors stating: "Unfortunately, due to staff self-isolating, Nola will be closed until Thursday July 22."
The signs apologise for the inconvenience caused, and thank people for their custom in its opening week, and say Nola looks forward to welcoming them when it reopens.
The Press reported earlier this month how Nola, situated in the former Rustique, would bring a taste of French-influenced New Orleans food to York.
Fehim Kaya and Daniel Broom were behind the venture in the premises, which had been completely refurbished and created 35 jobs.
The restaurant is just the latest hospitality business in York to be forced to close after staff have been 'pinged' on an app and told to self-isolate because of close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid.
