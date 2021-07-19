The BBC have announced that a special interview with Dominic Cummings is set to air on TV this week.
We've put together everything we know so far about the programme.
What channel will it be shown on?
The show will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
What day will it air?
Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
What time will the programme air?
7pm
How long will the programme last?
The interview will last an hour, with the show ending at 8pm.
Who will be interviewing Dominic Cummings?
The BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg will interview the former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who served in his role from July 24, 2019 until November 13, 2020.
What have the BBC said about the interview?
In a short statement on Twitter, the BBC said: "In an exclusive @BBCNews special, @BBCLauraK interviews Dominic Cummings about his role in government during the pandemic, his relationship with the Prime Minister and his role in Brexit."
WATCH the trailer for Dominic Cummings: The Interview below
