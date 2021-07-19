A leading toy retailer has issued a major warning about Christmas to parents across the country.
The alert comes from the owner of The Entertainer surrounding the issue of children's Christmas presents.
The warning follows news of disruption to the UK's supply chain due to issues happening abroad.
Founder and Executive Chairman of The Entertainer, Gary Grant said: “There are lots of brands that we’re excited about for Christmas 2021, including PAW Patrol, following the movie this summer, and Coco Melon, Super Mario, L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie and Bluey!
"The shipping crisis in China is causing uncertainty as to what will be available and when.
"So above all, we urge our customers to shop early for Christmas this year to avoid disappointment.”
