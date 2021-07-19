A DRINK driver who caused the death of a passenger has been told to get his affairs in order before he is jailed.
The journey that ended with the fatal crash on the B1248 last September was not the first time Paul Nigel Bennett, 46, had been drink driving, York Crown Court heard.
He also had a previous conviction for driving whilst disqualified.
His passenger Simon Maving, 49, of north Malton died when the vehicle driven by Bennett crashed into a tree on September 15 at North Grimston.
Mr Maving was declared dead at the scene.
Bennett, of Teal Garth, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to causing Mr Maving’s death by careless driving by drink driving.
“Even before I heard that you had previous convictions for driving offences, a prison sentence was inevitable,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told him.
“You have pleaded guilty so I am going to readmit you to bail so that you can get your life in order and prepare for a prison sentence.”
Bennett will be sentenced on September 28.
He was given bail conditions that he doesn’t enter North Yorkshire and report weekly to his local police station. His passport has been confiscated.
His barrister Kate Bissett said the defence were seeking a toxicology report as part of Bennett’s lawyers’ preparation for the sentencing hearing.
The prosecution will prepare victim personal statements from those closest to Mr Maving.
“It is essential that I hear from those who have been affected by this tragedy,” said the judge.
Ms Bissett said Bennett’s last conviction was in 2013. His last alcohol related offence was in 2009. All his previous convictions are driving offences.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.