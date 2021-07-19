VANDALS caused hundreds of pounds worth of damge to cars.
North Yorkshire Police say they are now appealing for witnesses and information about damage to vehicles that occurred in Pickering sometime between midnight and 7.40am on Friday (July 16).
They say two cars in Forest Road, Pickering, had an unknown substance poured over their bonnets, causing damage.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Louise Neville-Beck.
"You can also email Louise.Neville-Beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210161134.
