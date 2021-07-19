A MAN in his 70s has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a man in his 60s in a York field.
North Yorkshire Police said the alleged assault happened at 7.20am yesterday in a field at the rear of a residential street in Wigginton.
A spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.
They said the suspect was arrested and had been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and was remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.
