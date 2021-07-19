A NEW campaign is being launched to put small businesses firmly back in the spotlight this summer.
The Federation of Small Businesses will be showcasing local hospitality, retail and service businesses across its social media channels over the coming weeks as they officially re-open without restrictions from today.
Organisers hope the extra online publicity will highlight the wide range of local businesses that help to make York and North Yorkshire so special for visitors and residents alike.
They also aim to provide operators with a positive boost and create some much-needed momentum following a very challenging year.
Carolyn Frank, development manager of FSB North Yorkshire, said: "The idea is to encourage residents and visitors to spotlight hidden gem businesses and highlight their local distinctiveness and the brilliant small business owners that run them."
Supporters are being urged to use the hashtag#MyHiddenGems about a local business that captures their imagination, and tag the FSB at @FSBNorthYorks on Twitter.
