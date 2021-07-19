POLICE are investigating allegations of serious sexual assault during a disturbance in York riverside gardens early yesterday.
North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested in connection with the incident in Tower Gardens, next to Skeldergate Bridge, and released on conditional bail to allow for further inquiries to be carried out.
A spokesperson said police in York have launched an investigation after members of the public reported a disturbance involving a group of people, including people involved in sexual activity, in the Tower Gardens area in the early hours of yesterday.
"Officers received the report at around 3.20am and are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and into allegations of a serious sexual assault," they said.
They urged anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident but had not yet spoken to the police to get in touch by phoning 101, quoting incident number 12210162345, or phoning Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
The added that a cordon was put in place at the time to allow officers and crime scene investigators to examine the scene of the incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.