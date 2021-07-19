A FOUR-YEAR-OLD child was injured in a fight involving a group of men.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 5.10pm on Saturday (July 17) at Richmond Waterfalls and involved an altercation between a group of men, resulting in one of them kicking a glass bottle which hit a four-year-old child on the foot. This caused a small cut to the child’s foot, leaving them very upset and distressed.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident – in particular, information about the suspect.
"He is a white man, in his early 20s, with short brown hair. He is described as having an accent from the Stockton-on-Tees area. He was wearing black shorts and a gold chain, and no top."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Joanna Outram. You can also email joanna.outram@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.